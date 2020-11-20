Kampot: On 20 November 2020, police arrested two suspects involved the shooting of two security guards working for So Nguon Company, which killed one and injured another in Trapeang Phleang village, Chhuk district, Kampot province on the morning of November 18, 2020. The two suspects were found hiding in the mountains near the scene .

The two suspects were identified as Nhean Seng, 23, of Prey Peay village, Trapeang Phleang commune, Chhuk district, and Sim The, male. 21 years old in Prey Peay village, Trapeang Phleang commune, Chhuk district, Kampot province.

The land dispute between the villagers and the company of Oknha So Nguon caused the villagers to explode with anger and shoot at the security guards on the morning of November 18.



The company accuses the people of encroaching the company’s land and the people accuse the company of encroaching on the people’s land and the company put security guards in place.

On November 18, security guards on a motorcycle patrolling the area of ​​the company were shot at by people with homemade gas gunscausing injuries and one death.



The two victims, a 31-year-old from Sampov Meas district, Pursat province, was seriously injured, said Nuon Pheaktra, 27, a native of Svay Rieng province, was hit under the armpit and died on the spot. AREY