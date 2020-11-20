Phnom Penh: A python weighing more than 30 kg was found crawling on the street and handed over to the Wildlife Conservation Authority on the morning of November 20, 2020 in Thmor Koul village 1 Sangkat Choam Chao 2, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

According to the villagers, the plots of land, water, forest and grass in the area have been repeatedly claimed by the villagers to build houses, making this type of reptile homeless, and pythons are often seen crawling around.

On the morning of November 20, 2020, the python was spotted crawling on the road in the village, so residents caught it and handed it over to the village chief to the Wildlife Conservation Organization.

The python weighed more than 30 kilograms and was handed over to the authorities at Thmor Koul 1 village chief’s house and is waiting to be released into a safe area to avoid falling into the hands of corrupt people in the illegal the wildlife trade. POST NEWS