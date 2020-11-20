Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health on November 20, 2020, issued a press release revealing that three COVID-19 patients have been treated and no new cases have been found.

The three were:

* A 35-year-old Pakistani man living in Sangkat Boeung Kak I, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh, who was traveling from India via Saudi Arabia and South Korea to Cambodia on November 5, 2020.

* A 29-year-old from Kien Svay district, Kandal commune

* A 38-year-old from Takeo

both of them came from Japan via South Korea to Cambodia on October 26, 2020.

All three received negative COVID-19 test results and discharged from the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.

A total of 304 people (62 females and 242 males) have been detected with COVID-19 virus in Cambodia, with 294 treated nationwide, 9 patients remain at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in Phnom Penh and 1 patient at Chak Angre Health Center in Phnom Penh.

Latest figure released yesterday say 215,132 tests have been conducted.