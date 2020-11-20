Banteay Meanchey: At 12:55 pm on November 20, 2020, in Thlok village, Banteay Chhmar commune, Thmor Puok district, Banteay Meanchey province, there was a traffic accident where a car overturned and hit a tree.

The driver was Thol Kakada, male, 18 years old, living in Banteay Chhmar Village, Banteay Chhmar Commune, Thmor Puok District, Banteay Meanchey Province, and had a passenger.

The accident was caused by him driving fast into a bend in the road, luckily no one was injured.

After the incident, the owner took a crane to hoist out the car to take to repair. POST NEWS