Police found a Ford Raptor that crashed into monks in Kampot province Phnom Penh.

The Ford Raptor was found in a garage in Sen Sok district on the afternoon of November 20, 2020, after being hunted by the authorities from Kampot to Phnom Penh.

Preliminary information is that Colonel Hour Meng Wang, Sen Sok District Police Inspector, is leading the task force with the utmost care.

Separately, Major General Mao Chanthurith, Kampot Provincial Police Commissioner, would like to invite the owner of the white Ford Raptor with the license plate Phnom Penh 2AU-1119 to come forward and resolve the matter of a traffic accident as soon as possible.

The four monks who were injured were Samner Chheang Din (injured in the jaw), Samner Nget Pat (injured in the shoulder and head), Samner Keko (injured in the arm and knee) and Samner Ban Vansa (injured in the shoulder). Separately, the driver of the Indian tuk tuk carrying the monks was injured his arm and his vehicle was damaged.

The Raptor drove away after the accident, but the license plate- Phnom Penh 2AU-1119- was noted.

The monks came from studying at Wat Chum Kreal, when the incident occurred on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 4:50 pm at the gate of Wat Teuk Vil, Teuk Chhou District, Kampot Province, on the road from Kampot to Phnom Penh. MCPN