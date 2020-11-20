Banteay Meanchey Province: According to reports, villagers put nets in a canal and caught a crocodile weighing 15 kg, causing surprise at 8 am on November 19, 2020 near a rice field in Preah Ang village, Koh Pong Sat commune, Serey Sophorn city.

According to a 32-year-old man named Tev Dao (a motorcycle mechanic) he went to the canal next to the field canal behind his motorcycle workshop on the evening of November 18, 2020, and set some fish nets. On the morning of November 19, he went down to see the fish nets, which were about 10 meters away, and saw them submerged. He went into the water and pulled them out to look and saw a crocodile stuck in a net.

The man confirmed that after seeing the crocodile trapped in the net he waited until it died. Then he took out the crocodile and brought it to the land, and found it weighed around 15 kg.

It should be noted that during the flood, the locals put nets in the fields nearby and also encountered crocodiles which escaped from the nets. This was the only time one was caught. KOHSANTEPHEAP