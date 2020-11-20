Phnom Penh: Police of the Anti-Drug Department seized more than 1 kg of drugs in Phnom Penh on November 16, 2020 at 21:40.

The Special Forces (A3) of the Anti-Drug Department led Mr. Prun San and Mr. Phim Chandara, Deputy Director of the Department, in cooperation with the Phnom Penh Municipal Police and with the coordination of Mr. Kuch Kimlong, Deputy Prosecutor of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court, opened an investigation and cracked down on illegal drug trafficking in Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh.

Two suspects were detained:

Zhe Zheng Yi, male, 32 years old, and You Haiyong, male, 26 years old, both Chinese nationals.

The captured evidence was methamphetamine (ICE) with a net weight of 1000.66 grams.

The suspects will be sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court according to the procedure. ANTI-DRUG DEPT.