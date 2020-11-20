Crime FEATURED Latest 

40kg Of ‘Chinese Tea’ Meth Seized In Chom Chao

Phnom Penh: The Anti-Drug Police arrested a suspect on a court warrant for trafficking nearly 40 kilograms of drugs on November 19, 2020 at Room for rent at Prey Chisak Village, Sangkat Choam Chao III, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

After arresting the suspect, the police immediately searched the room of suspect, Pan Pera, aged around 40, and found tea packages containing methamphetamine inside a box.

The suspect is being questioned by the authorities and a case is being prepared to be sent to court for further proceedings.

