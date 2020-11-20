Poipet: Nearly 40 Tons of illegally dumped waste was collected in Poipet, Banteay Meanchey Province on the morning of November 19, 2020, in Sangkat Phsar Kandal, Poipet City.

Poipet Mayor Keat Hul said on his Facebook page that the dumping was seriously affecting the beauty, hygiene, health and environment and called on the people to pay more attention to this garbage problem.

People should pack up waste properly, wait for a truck to pick up trash at each home, and do not take it to a public place or dump it on someone else’s vacant lot. Meanwhile,the Poipet mayor also confirmed that the municipal administration will start punishing those who dump garbage in public places in accordance with the law.

Sources said that in some of their villages and areas, there is still no company to collect garbage and no company or authority to contact to receive garbage collection services to homes. MCPN