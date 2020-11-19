Kampot: One security guard was killed and another was injured when people used homemade firearms in the area of a ​​land dispute between local people and So Nguon Company, in Trapeang Phleang Village, Chhuk District, Kampot Province on the morning of November 18. The perpetrators escaped.

Major General Mao Chanthurith, Kampot Provincial Police Commissioner, told Rasmei Kampuchea that this case occurred between So Nguon Company and people who have land issues, after the company accused them of encroaching on the company’s land.

The people also accuse the company of encroaching on their land.

The company hired security guards to guard the land. On November 18, security guards on a motorcycle patrolling the area were shot at by people with gas guns. One security guard was injured and another died.



“By the time forces from the provinces and districts arrived at the scene, the perpetrators had all escaped,” the police source said. “But we (have) fully identified (them-*picture of one below) and we’ve taken two guns for processing. “

The dead man was named as Nuon Pheaktra, 31, from Sampov Meas district, Pursat province. RASMEI