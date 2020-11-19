Phnom Penh: Police in Phnom Penh arrested a police officer in connection with threatening to shoot a fellow police officer in Phnom Penh on the evening of November 19, 2020.

The two policemen were friends, but came into conflict during a drinking session.

Police arrested the policeman at the suspect’s house in Kbal Damrey 2 village, Sangkat Kakap II, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh. Authorities revealed that the suspect was named Reth Sokun, 26, a Prek Eang Intervention Police Officer.

The victim, 26-year-old Pon Sitheareach, was a police officer.

The authorities said that on November 18, 2020 at 22:30 pm, the suspect and the victim, a friend, went to have a drink in a restaurant called Zim in Prey Sala village. Sangkat Kakap II, Khan Por Sen Chey with about 10 other friends. After drinking for a while, the suspect, Reth Sokun, handed a cigarette to the victim, Pon Sitheareach. However, when passing the cigarette, it fell to the ground and the suspect bent down to pick it up and handed it to the victim, but the victim refused to take it, wanting a new cigarette, causing the suspect to say that the victim was being contemptuous.

The suspect then pulled out a USA-made Glock19 handgun from a bag loaded with ammunition and threatened to shoot Pon Sitheareach. But then was stopped by friends at the same table. The pair separated from each other and the suspect escaped.

The victim filed a complaint at the Police Inspectorate of Po Sen Chey District. Then, on the evening of November 19, 2020, the police arrested the suspect. Authorities are now questioning the suspect in accordance with the procedure before sending them to court for legal action. (Source: CPC News) Via KPSBN