Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports on the morning of November 19, 2020, issued a notification on the permission to operate public and private educational institutions in Phnom Penh and Kandal, as well as exercise and sports in the grounds of the National Olympic Stadium after a break due to the “November 3 event”.

An announcement from the Ministry of Education states that “After the November 3 event, the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports has decided to allow public and private educational institutions in Phnom Penh and Kandal to open from November 23, 2020 .

At the same time, the Ministry will keep the lower secondary school diploma exam on November 30, 2020 and the high school diploma exam on December 21, 2020.

The Ministry said that all public and private educational institutions must continue to implement the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the reopening of schools to prevent COVID-19 and to maintain social distancing. If necessary, staff and students should wear a protective mask on the school campus.

At the same time, the Ministry of Education has allowed exercise and sports in the National Olympic Stadium from November 19 onwards, while continuing to implement safety, health and social safety gaps.

In a separate report from the Ministry of Health on November 18, 2020, a message was sent to the relevant authorities, including the capital-provincial governors, authorizing the reopening of museums and cinemas closed after the “November 3 event”.