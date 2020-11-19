Phnom Penh: At 12:15am on November 19, 2020, along National Road 6A in front of Borey Peng Huot de Star Monirah, Sangkat Prek Leap, Khan Chroy Changva, Phnom Penh, there was a traffic accident between a minvan and a truck.

According to sources at the scene, before the accident, a large green and white crane without license plate was seen traveling along National Road 6A from north to south at a moderate speed. A Capitol VIP passenger car, with license plate Phnom Penh 2AC-0590, was traveling in the same direction full of luggage and 5 passengers, including an old woman.

The source added that while the crane was traveling in front of Peng Huoth Borey, it slowed down and turned right into the Borey. The Capitol vehicle was driving at high speed, carelessly and crashed into the back of a crane, crushing four passengers inside.

The driver of the van suffered minor injuries, but escaped, according to the victims who were traveling in the Capitol vehicle. The driver of the crane also escaped.

After the accident, a victim was trapped in the car, the local police called an ambulance managed to free the victim and sent all passengers to hospital. The two vehicles were measured and stored at the Phnom Penh Municipal Police Traffic Police, waiting to deal with the issue later.

