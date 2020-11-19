Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Tourism on November 19, 2020, authorized the reopening of fitness clubs and gyms, including those in hotels to re-open.

The Ministry of Tourism also urges all gym business owners to continue to strictly follow the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Tourism’s safety rules in preventing the spread of COVID-19 by registering users, spraying alcohol or hand-washing gel on a regular basis and keeping a safe distance between guests.

Each piece of gym equipment should be spaced at least 1.5 meters apart and regularly sprayed with disinfectant.