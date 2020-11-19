Phnom Penh: A complaint was received by the media on the afternoon of November 19, 2020, after the victim showed pictures and video of a man holding a gun. The complaint was also lodged at the military police base in Sen Sok district for actual crimes. .



In the complaint, it is alleged that a 58 year old Air Force colonel living in Street 271, O Bek Kam Village, Sangkat O Bek Kam, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh, threatened to kill a whole family with a handgun near a hair salon.

The man, Him Sambo has been arguing with neighbors for a long time, and according to the complaint, always carries a small-arms weapon, threatening any neighbors who have quarreled with him.



Lt. Gen. Rath Sreang, Deputy Commander of the National Gendarmerie and Commander of the Phnom Penh Municipal Gendarmerie, told the media that he would handle the matter and bring it to the local authorities immediately. FULL COMPLAINT (KHMER)