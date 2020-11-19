Belfast native Colum Curtis was forced to put the champagne on ice after making history with Visakha FC in the far-flung climes of Cambodia.

Recent Covid-19 restrictions in the country meant an official club party had to be postponed after Visakha lifted the Hun Sen Cup for the first time ever last weekend.

Showpiece glory is a major achievement for Curtis who was only appointed manager of the club, who are based in the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh, at the start of the year.

“We were due to have an official club party the night after the cup final, but a few Covid-19 cases in the region meant it had to be postponed,” he said.

“It’s frustrating, but we were able to have a nice get-together at a restaurant and reflect on the achievement immediately after the game.

“To lift the cup with Visakha in my first year as a manager is really special and I’m over the moon to deliver the club its first major trophy in my first season in charge.”

“The Hun Sen Cup is such a prestigious trophy in Cambodia and I know it means so much to our local players and staff.

“There are young players in my team who have watched the Hun Sen Cup throughout their childhood, so to see them get their hands on the trophy was fantastic.

“It makes it so much more special that I was able to play a small part in helping them achieve their dream of lifting the trophy.”

FULL STORY: BELFAST LIVE