Kandal Province: According to preliminary reports, a Cambodian-Muslim man was found dead at 2:40 pm on November 18, 2020 in Kampong village Pring, Sangkat Sitbo, Takhmao City, Kandal Province.

According to the report, the victim, Yep Sokrey, 32, a Cambodian-Muslim fisherman, lived on a boat in Koh Anlong Chen commune, Takhmao city, Kandal province. He suffered multiple head injuries and heavy bleeding.

According to nearby residents, at the above time, the police force Sitbo received information that 30 to 40 people, some with stones and some with wooden sticks, ran and threw stones and beat the victim, shouting that he was a thief who stole bananas and was trying to escape across the water.

The same source said that when the police arrived, they saw a man lying dead next to the pond with multiple head injuries . After that, the technical police of Kandal province, the administrative post, the doctor and the local authority went to examine the body and found that a scar on the right lower lip and a wound to the head 10 cm deep into the skull.

According to the conclusion of the competent experts and doctors, the victim lost his life due to blows from sharp objects on the head. However, the authorities have not yet clarified any reason.

It has only been reported as word of mouth that the victim who lost his life was a suspect who stole two bunches, who the villagers chased, beat and stoned to death and dumped the body at the pond.

The body was sent to the family for traditional rites. KOHSANTEPHEAP