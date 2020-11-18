Sihanoukville: The General Department of Immigration, Ministry of Interior, in cooperation with the General Department of Labor, inspected labor work permits, and found many foreign workers without work permits!

On the afternoon of November 17, 2020, Mr. Yov Khemara, Director of the Department of Labor and Vocational Training of Preah Sihanouk Province, said that officials from the General Department of Immigration, Ministry of Interior, in cooperation with the General Department of Labor, Ministry of Labor and Vocational Training, inspected Work permits for six companies in Sihanoukville that employ foreign workers, many of which were found to be lacking paperwork and unregistered.

The report of the 6 companies that the mobile joint team inspected included:

1. Hai Chi Kang International Hotel in Sangkat 3, Sihanoukville, with 7 Cambodian employees (5 females), 2 foreigners with only 1having a work permit, the other not.

2. Men Cheang Hong Restaurant is located in Sangkat 3, Sihanoukville, with 16 Cambodian employees (5 females), 11 foreigners (1 female)- all 11 described as ‘unlicensed workers’.

3. Yunnan Construction & Investment Holding Group (Construction Site) is located in Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville, with 78 Cambodian employees (15 females), 55 foreigners (1 female) and 49 work permits- no work permits for 6 people.

4. Mete Profile Construction Co., Ltd. is located in Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville, has 7 Cambodian employees (5 females), 50 foreigners (1 female), 23 work permits, 27 without.

5. Anonymous construction site (LV road) in Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville, General Department of Immigration recorded the temporary retention of 16 foreigners’ passports.

6. China Construction Company Limited (Cambodia) Co., Ltd., located in Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville, General Department of Immigration, made a record of temporarily confiscating 11 foreigners’ passports.

The Director of the Department of Labor and Vocational Training of Preah Sihanouk Province confirmed that the inspection operation will be carried out at other locations to inspect the work of foreign labor inspection, inspection of foreign cards and work books in enterprises, casinos, business clubs, no-name business, night business, mobile business, water businesses and other businesses in Sihanoukville to implement the Immigration and Labor Law of the Kingdom of Cambodia. KPSBN