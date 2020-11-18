Phnom Penh: On the afternoon of November 17, 2020, the Phnom Penh Municipal Court tried a woman who used a knife to cut the face and arms of a 5-year-old girl.

The attack left the child with severe injuries, and required more than 100 stitches and reconstructive surgery.

According to the information received after the hearing, Ms. Ouk Reth Kunthea, President of the Trial Chamber, postponed the announcement of the verdict to November 24, 2020, after 43-year-old Liu Bunthoeun, confessed that on the afternoon of the incident, on July 16, 2020, she went to buy a knife in the market and then grabbed the victim and slashed her face and the hand in retaliation for the girl throwing stones at her son.

The woman also admitted that she was very angry and could not sleep for two nights because the girl victim made her son bleed and she knew that her child would grow up to be a star, and wanted the victim to bleed like her own child.