Phnom Penh: Schools in Phnom Penh and Kandal are allowed to open again, after being closed for 2 weeks following the ‘November 3 event‘.

The news comes directly from the office of the Prime Minister.

All institutions, both public and private, must continue to adhere to the rules, regulations and SOP set down by the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Youth, Education and Sport to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

*No date appears to be mentioned as yet, but most likely on Monday November 23

More (KHMER) KOHSANTEPHEAP