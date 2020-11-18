Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued a press release on the morning of November 18, 2020, confirming the detection of a new positive case of COVID-19

The latest patient is a 49-year-old Cambodian woman with an address in Sangkat Boeung Keng Kang 3, Khan Boeung Keng Kang, Phnom Penh, who traveled from the United States via South Korea, arriving in Cambodia on November 16, 2020.

The patient is currently being treated at Chak Angre Health Center in Phnom Penh.

There were 124 on the same, including this person. A total of 123 passengers with negative test results will be isolated for 14 days at 100 Borey Secondary School, several hotels in Phnom Penh and one at the Japanese Embassy.

November 18, 2020, is the fourth test day for those involved with the “November 3 event” which will confirm the presence or absence of the coronavirus. With a negative test result, those in isolation will be allowed to continue their lives.

A total of 304 cases have now been detected (62 women and 242 men), 291 people treated and 13 people currently hospitalized.