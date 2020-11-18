Kandal: Police of the Anti-Drug Department cracked down on a drug trafficking case in Kandal province, following the orders of His Excellency General Santibandit, General Commissioner of the National Police, and His Excellency General Mak Chito, Deputy Commissioner General of the Anti-Drug Crime Plan.

On 16 November 2020 at around 17:30 at the Special Forces (A4) of the Department of Anti-Drug Offenses led by Deputy Director Kheng Sarath and the Kandal Provincial Police, with the coordination of HE Lea Sreng, Prosecutor of the Kandal Provincial Prosecutor’s Office, investigated and cracked down on drug trafficking cases along National Road 4 in the village of Damnak Ampil, Damnak Ampil Commune, Ang Snoul District, Kandal Province.

A suspect named Mao Thim, male, 38 years old, working as a blacksmith, currently living in Srah Srong Village, Sendey Commune, Samrong Tong District, Kampong Speu Province was detained. Methamphetamine (ICE) with a net weight of 1162.02 grams was seized as evidence. (ANTI DRUG DEP)