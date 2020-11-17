Phnom Penh: A pair of would-be bag-snatchers crashed a motorcycle and escaped on the afternoon of November 16, 2020, near Stung Meanchey flyover in Meanchey 1 village, Sangkat Stung Meanchey I, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh.

According to sources, before the incident, a woman was seen riding on the road from Street 271 up to the Stung Meanchey flyover, and about 20 meters before reaching the bridge, two suspects riding a white motorcycle with license plate Phnom Penh 1lG. -2925 came from behind and grabbed the bag from the victim. They did not manage to succeed, and their motorcycle fell down. The two suspects got up and ran away, leaving the motorcycle at the scene.

After the incident, the victim continued to file a complaint at the Stung Meanchey 1 administrative checkpoint, and police arrived at the scene and took the suspect’s motorcycle to be stored at the Stung Meanchey administrative office. Police promise to find and arrest the suspects and take action according to legal procedures. POST NEWS