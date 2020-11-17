Crime FEATURED Latest 

Teens Arrested After Gangs Clash In Koh Kong City

Koh Kong:   On October 16, 2020, the Special Intervention Force of the Royal Cambodian Police Inspectorate, in cooperation with the Police Force, cracked down on two gangs fighting in the seaside park of Village 01, Sangkat Smach Meanchey, Khemarak Phoumin city.

Seang Phok, a 20-year-old male, was seriously injured and three suspects were arrested:
1. Ratana Socheat, male, 19 years old .
2. Man Chheng Philot, male, 19 years old
3. Van Sopheap (aka Ch), male, 17 years old.

Confiscated evidence included a sword.

In this case, the force has completed the case and with continue according to legal procedures. AREY

