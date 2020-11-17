Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued a press release on the morning of November 17, 2020, stating that one new case of COVID-19 had been discovered and two patients have recovered.

The latest case is a 56-year-old Cambodian-American man living in a Borey in Phnom Penh, who was traveling from the United States via Taiwan to Cambodia on November 15, 2020.

The test results of the man provided by the Institut Pasteur du Cambodge in Phnom Penh were positive for COVID-19, and the patient is currently being treated at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.

There were 165 passengers on the flight, including this person. A total of 164 passengers with negative test results will be screened for 14 days at 100 Borey Secondary School and several hotels in Phnom Penh.

Separately, Mr. Sous Yara, 47 years old, a member of the National Assembly with an address in Phnom Penh who was involved in the incident on November 3, and a 31-year-old Cambodian woman from Kratie who traveled from Japan vis South Korea to Cambodia on October 19, 2020, were released from hospital.

Both of them received two negative test results and were released from the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.

A total of 303 people (61 women and 242 men) have been detected, of which the number of patients treated is now 291 people nationwide, with 12 patients at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in Phnom Penh. Figures from November 16 state 209,110 tests have been conducted.