Phnom Penh: Police of the Anti-Drug Department cracked down on a case of drug trafficking in Phnom Penh, following the orders of His Excellency General Santibandit, National Police Commissioner General, and His Excellency General Mak Chito, Deputy Commissioner General of the Anti-Drug Crime Plan.

On November 14, 2020 at 21:00, the Special Forces of the Department of Anti-Drug Crimes (A4) led by General Major General Kheng Sarath, Deputy Director of the Department, in collaboration with the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, led by Mr. Soeung Moniroth, Deputy Prosecutor of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court, investigated and cracked down on drug trafficking in front of Plaza Market, Spean Khpos Village, Sangkat Kilo No. 6, Khan Russey Keo, Phnom Penh.

Two men were arrested, including a Vietnamese 16 year old.

3149.03 grams of methamphetamine (ICE) were seized.

The case will be sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court according to the procedures. (ANTI-DRUG DEPT)