Siem Reap: A bridge built more than 900 years ago was damaged by rice truck in Siem Reap province on the morning of November 16, 2020.

The truck, which was transporting rice, crossed the Ta Ong Bridge, an ancient bridge from the Angkorian period, causing stones to crack and break.

Ta Ong Bridge is located in Kampor Or Village, Khvav Commune, Chi Kreng District, Siem Reap Province.

Brigadier General Teng Channath, Deputy Police Commissioner of Siem Reap Province, received the information, and said that after the incident, the truck fled the scene, but the authorities have already identified the owner.

Residents say the Ta Ong Bridge does not allow heavy vehicles to cross, as it is an old and dilapidated structure (CDC/KPSBN)