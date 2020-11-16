Siem Reap Province: Police from the Siem Reap Provincial Office of Investigation and Procedure at 13:45 on November 14, 2020 received a foreigner from Siem Reap City Police Inspectorate.

The foreigner is homeless and had been harassing people, affecting security, public order and living without a passport/visa.

Police named the man as ZAVALA Davison , a 35-year-old male from Chile, had arrived in Siem Reap on November 11 by motorbike and had no place to stay.

Brigadier General Chea Kimsan, Deputy Commissioner for Immigration Planning, confirmed that at 1 pm on November 14, 2020, the man entered the Angkor Touch Guesthouse in Taphul Village, Svay Dangkum Sangkat, Siem Reap City and stole a can of beer. He also acted aggressively, shouted at people, intimidated others, and was even holding a paring knife in his hand, causing a surprise.

This activity affected the security and public order in Siem Reap and afterwards the police arrested and confiscated a motorcycle. He told the police that he had left his passport with his brother/friend in Kampot province, but the authorities could not contact him.

The foreigner is currently being held in custody at the Siem Reap Provincial Police, awaiting the results of a medical examination and will be sent to the eviction office. NKD