Phnom Penh: A police officer fell on the road and seriously injured his leg after being hit by three young men riding a motorcycle, who police attempted to stop for riding without wearing helmets.

The youths attempted to escape, but hit a police officer enforcing the traffic law at the roundabout of Samdech Sang Chuon Nath in Chaktomuk Sangkat, Daun Penh District at 10:35 pm on November 14, 2020.

The three young men were immediately arrested by the authorities.

The injured officer is Kieng Chamrong, 35 years old, with the rank of Lieutenant (Sak Bei) working at the Office of Investigation and Implementation of the Immigration Work Plan of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police.

Special intervention force of the Phnom Penh Municipal Commissioner enforced the road traffic law at the scene, when three men riding a black and white Suzuki Let’s motorcycle with license plate Phnom Penh 1CE-9346 were seen without helpmets.

As they rode quickly, the police called to stop them, but the three young men refused, increased their speed and tried to escape, but as they fled they hit a police officer who was enforcing the traffic law, causing them to fall. The three were immediately arrested. The police officer who suffered serious leg injuries was immediately sent to the hospital for examination and treatment. KHMERNOTE