Phnom Penh: Dr. Ly Chheng, Director General of BELTEI, on November 16th, met with 3 boys – Pich Theara, 13, (who made international headlines after he entered a cycling competition on an old bicycle) Sovan Saly, 13 and Chhin Phearum, 9, along with their parents and offered them 100% scholarshi in both General Education and General English at BELTEI International School.

Dr. Ly said: “Seeing the courage, perseverance in life and the dream to continue to study higher today, (we are) pleased (to) provide 100% scholarships for general education (grades 3 to 12). And General English (Preschool to Level 12) for all 3 boys to continue their studies at BELTEI International School”

Dr. Ly Chheng added: ” I commend you, even though you ride an old bike (that) is not as good as others, you do not despair, do not give up, you have worked hard and (are) brave. Physical and mental strength can be ranked 4th, 5th and 6th among many participants, both Cambodians and foreigners…And I would like to encourage you to study hard to be a good child, a good student, a good citizen in society to become….. an important resource to help develop Cambodia in the future.”

At the same time, Dr. Ly Chheng would like to thank His Excellency Kouch Chamroeun and Lok Chumteav and the team for facilitating the three boys to have the opportunity to receive scholarships. SWIFT