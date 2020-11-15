Phnom Penh: A two-story house on a lot belonging to tycoon Khan Panha, the owner of Borey Khan Panha collapsed. A female cook was in the house when it fell into a pond, and her body has not been found.

The authorities were informed of the incident at about 5:30 pm on November 14, 2020 at a villa in Samrong Teav village, Sangkat Kraing Thnong, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

According to sources, the incident occurred at around 10 am on November 14. However, the owner of the house seemed to be hiding the information until the afternoon of the same day to the surprise of the authorities.

The victim, 61-year-old Hun Sambo, a cleaner and chef, lived in the village.

According to sources, the collapsed house is 8 meters by 12 meters long and made of concrete. The pond is about 40 meters by 40 meters on the plot of land owned by Tycoon Khan Panha.

Authorities have pumped water overnight, but have not found the woman’s body yet. KOHSANTEPHEAP