Phnom Penh: Three young men died on the road after a motorcycle was hit by a cement company truck from behind. The motorcycle was dragged several meters under the truck at around 9 pm on Saturday, November 14 along Street 217 in Sangkat Cheung Ek, Khan Dangkor.

The first victim was 18-year-old Nong Vossa from Svay Rieng province. A second man (not identified) from Kampong Thom province also died, along with Kun Sokhoeun, 20, also from Kampong Thom province. The victims were all construction workers.

According to sources at the scene, three young men riding a black Dream motorcycle with the license plate Phnom Penh 1GX-6855 were traveling along Route 217 in a south-to-north direction. Upon arrival at the scene, a white cement company truck with license plate Phnom Penh 3D-1148 traveling in the same direction at high speed hit the victim’s motorcycle from behind.

The driver was detained by the police and sent to the police station for questioning.

After the incident, the truck and motorbike were taken to the Phnom Penh Municipal Commissioner for legal action.

The bodies of the three victims, after the authorities made a report, were handed over the bodies to the relatives to take to their respective ceremonies. RASMEI