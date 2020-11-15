Kampot: Two young women were seriously injured after a traffic accident on November 15, 2020, in front of the Chinese Association Cemetery in Boeung Thom Khang Lech village, Ang Suraphy commune, Kampong Trach district, Kampot province, on National Road No. 31.

Both side vehicles involved were reported as being negligent.

The two injured females were traveling from east to west, while the truck was traveling in the opposite direction. The motorcycle rider was named as Prum Soklida, female, 18 years old and the passenger Huy Chan Bopha, female, 16 years old. Both of them live in Doeum Po village, Ang Suraphy commune, Kampong Trach district, Kampot province, and suffered serious injuries.

The truck driver, Sen Piseth, male, 36 years old, resides in Prey Siem village, Chiro commune, Tbong Khmum district, Tbong Khmum province.

The injured were sent to hospital and the vehicles were taken to the police station in Kampong Trach. AREY