Sihanoukville: On November 13th and 14th, 2020, the Sihanoukville International Airport Gate Police Station cooperated with the Preah Sihanouk Provincial Evacuation Preparation Office of the Department of Investigation and Enforcement to evict nine Chinese nationals.

The Chinese men and women were allowed to leave the country and were banned from entering the Kingdom of Cambodia for three years.

According to the police, the nine Chinese nationals were identified as CHEN SHIRONG, a 30-year-old male, LAN TIAN, a 24-year-old male, and YOU SUNWEN, a 34-year-old male, LI TIAN GANG, Male, 42 years old, and QIN FANGLUO, male, 25 years old, who were involved in drug crimes.

DENG XUAN, female, 22 years old, -WEI XIAOFANG, a 29-year-old woman, YANG SHUO, a 23-year-old woman, and LU CHUNXIANG, a 43-year-old female, were involved in sex offenses. GDI