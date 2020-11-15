Kampong Speu: On November 13, 2020 at 15:30, Special Forces (A4) of the Department of Anti-Drug Crimes led by Major General Khueng Sarath, and the professional force of Kampong Speu Provincial Police cracked down on drug trafficking cases in Trapeang Leu village, Roka Thom commune, Chbar Morn city, Kampong Speu province.

As a result, one suspect named Bun Chandar, male, 36 years old, with an unspecified occupation, currently living in Trapeang Leu village, Roka commune Thom, Chbar Morn City, Kampong Speu Province was arrested with 1285.85 grams of methamphetamine (ICE). PPR