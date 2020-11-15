Sihanoukville: Two Chinese men who drove a car into a shack, killing a Cambodian couple, were sent to Preah Sihanouk Provincial Court on November 14, 2020. The two suspects have now been remanded in custody by the provincial court.

According to the police report, the two Chinese suspects were driving a car that caused a traffic accident at 12:25 AM on November 13, 2020 on Street 149C in Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville. A black Chevrolet pick-up, with license plate Phnom Penh 2AZ-0264 (owned by Uy Pang Concrete Company) was driven by WANG XUSHENG, male, 30 years old, a Chinese man. The passenger was ZHANG QI, male, 26 years old, also Chinese.

Both of them are employees of Uy Pang Concrete Company, and currently living in Village 1, Sangkat 1, Sihanoukville City.

Chan Rey, 47, died at the scene and Nim Eap, 47, later died at the Sihanoukville Provincial Referral Hospital.

The two victims, a married couple, left three children. Currently, the authorities are handling the work for the victims according to legal procedures. KPSBN