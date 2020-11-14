Preah Sihanouk:Six Chinese nationals were arrested for aggravated burglary in Sihanoukville at 11:00 am on the 13th November 2020 at Borey Koch Asia in Village 01, Sangkat 3, Sihanoukville.

Preah Sihanouk Provincial Gendarmerie Forces Led by Lt. Col. Chheng Vuthy, and the Provincial Police Force, Coordinated by Mr. Penh Piseth, Deputy Prosecutor of Preah Sihanouk Provincial Prosecutor’s Office, detained the suspects after a complaint from the victim, Leng Siv Vun, a 23 year old, Cambodian.

The six are charged with aggravated theft (burglary) at Village 5, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville.

3 diamond necklaces, 3 diamond rings, 4 pairs of diamond earrings, 1 diamond bracelet, 25 mixed gems, 1 gold ring, 1 pair of gold earrings, 8 pairs of platinum earrings, 7 platinum necklaces, 7 platinum bracelets (1 set), 4 platinum bracelets, US $ 500 and some other valuable materials were stolen after a break-in.

Currently, the suspects and the evidence are being investigated at the Provincial Police Headquarters. KPSBN

UPDATE: Suspects now named as:

WANG HUA LIANG, male, 35 years old, Chinese

WANG PING, male, 38 years old, Chinese.

LIU XIANG GUANG, Male, 31 years old, Chinese.

TAO ER WEI, Male, 30 years old, Chinese.

TAO ZHENG GANG, Male, 31 years old, Chinese.

WANG LING, Female, 42 years old, Chinese. All six of them live in Village 1, Sangkat 3, Sihanoukville.