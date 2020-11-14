Tbong Khmum Province: A dead dolphin was spotted and brought to the riverbank at 6:30 in the morning on November 14 in the 6th village, Roka Knor commune, Krouch Chhmar district.

Mr. Soy Touch, district governor went down to inspect and instructed the fishermen who spotted the dolphin to keep it properly for an inspection from experts.

According to local police, a Cambodian Muslim man named Sos Toulas, saw the animal floating on the river while returning home in his boat, At first he thought it dead dog, but when he got closer, saw that it was a dead dolphin, which was swollen.

Local police said that when the boat came ashore, the find was reported to local police. The governor of Krouch Chhmar district was also present. and he instructed the fisherman to properly place the dead dolphin in the freezer, waiting for the conservation organization in Kratie province to arrive and perform a physical examination.

The young dolphin was around 70 kg, sources said.

This is the second dolphin to be found dead in Tbong Khmum in the past week. Normally the endangered creatures live further upstream in Kratie and Stung Treng provinces.