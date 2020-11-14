Siem Reap: A couple were detained on November 13, 2020 in Rong Roeung village, Kantuot commune, Svay Leu district, Siem Reap province.

The Criminal Bureau of the Siem Reap Provincial Gendarmerie cooperated with the Svay Leu District Gendarmerie and the 6th Brigade of the Intervention Brigade to arrest two suspects who were the adoptive parents of the victim boy who it was claimed died of cassava poisoning (*naturaly occurring cyandide), but at that time, the authorities began investigating the matter.

According to the Siem Reap Provincial Gendarmerie, the two suspects are Hap Phal, a 35-year-old military man, and Chhoeung Vin, a 35-year-old housewife.

The two suspects were arrested on charges of torture and aggravated assault following the death of the victim at 7:30 p.m. on November 8, 2020 in Rong Roeung village, Kantuot commune, Svay Leu district, Siem Reap province.

Phal Sophea, a 6-year-old boy was first thought tp have died of cassava poisoning. However, his body showed signs of violence, which according to the explanation of the victim’s adoptive parents, came after he fell from a truck and from a tamarind tree. The next day, the victim was bitten by a dog again and the child was in poor condition, but was not taken to the hospital due to lack of money and transportation.

Authorities found the scars, some old, some new, across the boy’s head, welts arcoss his body, and what are thought to be dog bites. Authorities are still investigating the case, but many villagers claimed they knew the adoptive father often beat the child.

It is speculated (but not yet proven) that the boy did not die of poisoning, but after torture by his adoptive parents. The two suspects were handed over to the Siem Reap Provincial Criminal Police Office for further proceedings to build a case to be sent to court.

AREY