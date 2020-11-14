Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health on the morning of November 14, 2020, issued a press release announcing the discovery of a new COVID-19 case on an American man who traveled from the United States to Cambodia.

The 69-year-old American was staying in an apartment in Phnom Penh after traveling from the United States via Taiwan. He arrived in Cambodia on November 13, 2020. His test results provided by the Institut Pasteur du Cambodge in Phnom Penh were positive for COVID-19, and he is currently being treated at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.

A total of 71, including this man were on board the same flight. They will now be kept in isolation for 14 days at the Air Force Center and some hotels in Phnom Penh.

On November 13, 2020, the Ministry of Health tested 14 people affected by the November 3 event, and the results were negative.

From 4 to 13 November 2020, 2567 samples were tested (of which 1741 were tested in the first time and 826 for the second test).

Cambodia has now detected a total of 302 cases (61 women and 241 men), of which 289 patients were treated and 13 patients remain at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in Phnom Penh. As of November 13, 205,381 tests had been conducted.