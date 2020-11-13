Phnom Penh: After the November 3 event, the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports has already issued instructions to both public schools and private institutions in Phnom Penh and Kandal to suspend classes for two weeks from November 8, 2020. Meanwhile, the Ministry also warned that it will take administrative action against teachers who violate rules by teaching privately in their free time.

According to the letter of the Ministry of Education dated November 8, 2020 to the head of the unit under his supervision The Office of the Ministry shall implement the Instruction No. 17 of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs dated March 26, 2020, which is limited to the fourth point:

“It is forbidden to teach during the fight againstCOVID-19. In case of a teacher who violates the Ministry for teachers, administrative action (will be taken) .

It is reported that it was observed that there are still some teachers who have been teaching students at home. AMAPAPA