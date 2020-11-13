Siem Reap: Officials from the Veterinary Office of the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Siem Reap Province visited Chroy Neang Nguon commune on the morning of November 12 to examine and treat a total of 705 cows and buffaloes after reports Srey Snom district authorities they had symptoms of hoof pain, bloating, swelling and mouth pain, of which 34 had died.

Mr. Prum Vich said that after receiving information from the authorities, the working group of the Production and Veterinary Office of the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Siem Reap Province went to investigate.

He said that due to the recent floods, the cattle feed such as grass was flooded and when the water receded, but algae and bacteria remained, making the cattle that graze on it weak, stressed and susceptible to disease.

After experts examined the animals, they found the main symptoms of foot-and-mouth disease; sore mouth and sore feet, which usually does not cause the death of large cattle.

Usually only small calves that are suckling are susceptible, when mouth ulcers cause the animals to be in pain when feeding. Some animal owners neglect their stock and do not add feed additives, causing the animals to die due to lack of food.

Mr. Prum Vich added. That every year with the support of the General Department of Animal Health and Animal Production of the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, specialized officers of the Office of Production and Veterinary visit and offer advice in cattle and buffalo disease prevention to people throughout the province on a regular basis.

He added that the disease situation in cattle in other districts is not serious, however, professional officials continue to monitor with high attention. KPT