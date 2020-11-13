Phnom Penh: An online seller named Try Sophanit, 39, was arrested by the police of the Criminal Department of the Ministry of Interior this morning, November 13, 2020, on Street 182 in Sangkat Toek Laak II, Khan Toul Kork. Phnom Penh.

The arrest was made following a warrant issued by Deputy Chief of Staff and Investigating Judge Horm Mengse.

According to the arrest warrant issued leaked to the media, Try Sophanit was charged with “public defamation, incitement to discrimination and acts of dishonesty in Phnom Penh” “From 2018 to 2020.”

According to the order, the accused was ordered to appear in court on November 12, 2020, but the accused claimed she could not show up due to “flu” health problems. It is alleged that during this time accused posted a series of product sales videos on Facebook.

After the arrest, the accused Try Sophanit was sent by the police to the Criminal Department for further action.

Ms. Try Sophanit is reportedly the sister of famous jewelry and cosmetic store owner Ms. Try Dana. FAST NEWS