Sihanoukville: At 00:25 on November 13, 2020 on Street 149C (60m junction) in Village 6, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville, there was a traffic accident caused by a black Chevrolet car with license plate Phnom Penh 2AZ-0264, owned by Uy Pang Concrete Company.

The driver was named as WANG XUSHENG, male, 30 years old, and a Chinese national who was accompanied by ZHANG QI, male, 26 years old, also Chinese. Both of them are employees of Uy Pang Concrete Company and currently reside in Village 1, Sangkat 1, Sihanoukville.

The were driving to Otres when the driver lost control and hit a small shack where factory workers were resting. Those inside were named as Nim Eap, male, 47 years old, and his wife, Chan Ry, female, 47 years old.

The crash killed the woman and injured her husband, and damaged 1 motorbike and some equipment from the factory:

The body of Chan Ry was handed over to the family to be buried in Tbong Khmum province and Nim Eap was taken to Preah Sihanouk Provincial Referral Hospital.

The driver of the car was brought in for questioning by the road traffic police office.



The authorities will keep relevant evidence at the Office of the Road Traffic Police of Preah Sihanouk Provincial Police, waiting for the legal procedures to continue. (By: Som Pheaktra) SNTV