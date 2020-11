Preah Vihear: According to the Mine Authority, on November 13, 2020, at 4:30 AM, Lieutenant Colonel Nuon Thoeun, 46 years old, stepped on a landmine, causing an explosion.

The blast hi his left leg, seriously injuring him.

The incident happened about 200 meters from the ancient stairs, east of Preah Vihear temple.

The victim is currently being treated at the 16 Makara Hospital in Preah Vihear province. POST NEWS