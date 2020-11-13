Thailand: 19 Cambodian workers and 2 Thai brokers arrested by Thai authorities across the border from Banteay Meanchey province.

A total of nine Cambodians and a Thai were arrested after being stopped in a Toyota Tourist car with license plates. No. B-3805 Chhun Borey at the entrance of Ban Tun pagoda, Ban Dan commune, Aranya district, Sa Kaeo province.

After that, the above-mentioned authorities jointly arrested Manop Trongtrop, a 42-year-old Thai broker in Nong Va commune, Chhao Chhor Kan district, Sa Kaeo province.

Thai police then searched for another with license plate number 34-19 68, and stopped it in Aranya district, Sa Kaeo province. Immigration police found another 10 Cambodians inside. After checking foreign personal travel data, travel history, accommodation applications and the Pibics control system, Thai journalists reported that the authorities detained the suspects and charged the Thai brokers and the 19 Cambodian workers for violating the order of Sa Kaeo Provincial Authority No. 944/2563, which prohibits the transport of foreign workers into Sa Kaeo province and prohibits touring vehicles carrying individuals or private vehicles carrying foreigners in Sa Kaeo in all cases.

They are also accused under Article 9, Law 1, 5 of the Emergency Law (because of COVID-19), for entering the Kingdom of Thailand without permission. The suspects were sent to the Aranyaprathet district authorities for further legal action. MCPN