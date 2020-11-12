Kampong Seila District – Authorities said that at around 9 am on November 12, 2020, a traffic accident occurred on National Road 4 between km 137-138, Village in Chamkar Luong Commune, Kampong Seila District, Preah Sihanouk Province.

The accident was between a HYUNDAI truck with license plate. Sihanoukville 3A-6958 (from Sihanoukville-Phnom Penh) collided with another HYUNDAI with license plate Phnom Penh 2BG-1527 traveling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the second vehicle, named as Ouk Theaveth, male, who was working for Virak Buntham Transport Company, suffered severe injuries, while the other driver escaped.

The vehicles were taken to the Police Inspectorate of Kampong Seila District for legal procedures and the injured man was taken to hospital.

HUY BUNLENG