Phnom Penh: Mr. Phay Siphan, Chairman of the Spokesperson Unit of the Royal Government of Cambodia has dismissed the rumors on “Closure of Phnom Penh” and “Travel bans across provinces”.

Speaking to Fresh News on the night of November 11, 2020, Mr. Phay Siphan emphasized that “there is no announcement from Samdech Techo Hun Sen to close Phnom Penh or (prevent) travel across the provinces. I completely reject this information.”

Mr. Phay Siphan considered this fabrication to be malicious or misleading. He also asked the authorities to find the perpetrators and punish them according to the law.

He also urged the public not to be upset, and to not believe this false information.

The announcement comes after claims of a city lockdown and ban between inter-provincial travel spread across social media, including Facebook in the days after the announcement that the Hungarian Foreign Minister had tested for COVID-19 and some Cambodian officials had become infected.

Some people also shared a voice recording of the Prime Minister, which was originally broadcast before Khmer New Year in April, on the ban on travel across the province.