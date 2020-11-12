Phnom Penh: A Nigerian man was sent to court on the morning of November 12 by Dangkor district police Phnom Penh on charges of Violating Traffic Laws, Using Counterfeit Dollars and Storing Drugs (Marijuana).

The suspect, named as Michael ERUGO NWANNENAYA, a 54-year-old Nigerian man lives in Sambour village, Sangkat Dangkor, Khan Dangkor, Phnom Penh.

Regarding the above case, the authorities said that at 10:50 on November 9, 2020 on Street 371, in Mol Village, Sangkat Dangkor, Khan Dangkor, Phnom Penh, the foreigner ran a red traffic light and used counterfeit dollars to pay the traffic fine.

After police were skeptical about the $ 100 bill, which apparently counterfeit, they reported to the Dangkor police inspector.

Suddenly, the suspect took the money and tore it up and threw it on the ground, so the police arrested the suspect and then searched him, finding a small bag of marijuana in the car. KOHSANTEPHEAP