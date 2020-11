Kampot: On November 12, 2020 at 00:10 in Tvi Khang Cheung Village, Sangkat Andong Khmer, Kampot City, Kampot Province, there was a fire at Mam Orm, owned by Om Mithona, 35 years old.

There was damage to the roof, bed and kitchen equipment.

The fire brigade used sent a fire truck, which was not used as three fire extinguishers were enough to put out the fire at 00:25.

The cause is believed to be an electrical fault.

Nobody was injured in the incident. POST NEWS